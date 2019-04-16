Dr. Long-Gue Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Long-Gue Hu, MD
Overview
Dr. Long-Gue Hu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from KAOHSIUNG (TAKAU) MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Hu works at
Locations
Women s Health Center116 Newark 2 Fl Ave Ste 2, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 614-2411
Jersey City Medical Center , Barnabas Health377 Jersey Ave Ste 280A, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 212-5930
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hu delivered my baby via C-section. Without him, there would have been serious complications and unnecessary prolonged labor. He saved my life and my baby's life.
About Dr. Long-Gue Hu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1154330520
Education & Certifications
- Jersey City Medical Center
- KAOHSIUNG (TAKAU) MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hu has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hu speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.