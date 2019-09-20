Dr. Long Dang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Long Dang, MD
Dr. Long Dang, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Harvard Medical School - Cambridge, MA and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge, Parrish Medical Center, Uf Health Shands Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Ochsner Cancer Center17050 Medical Center Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 761-5410
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- Parrish Medical Center
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
- Viera Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Best Dr I've ever known. He is treating my mother. He takes all the time you need and is very explanatory. He is VERY caring, super respectful, super knowledgeable, all around superb Dr. I would recommend him anybody. A+ Awesome!!!!!!!
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1528144581
- Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, MD
- University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA
- Harvard Medical School - Cambridge, MA
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Dang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dang works at
Dr. Dang has seen patients for Anemia, Neuroendocrine Tumors and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.