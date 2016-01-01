Overview

Dr. Long Dang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Dang works at Long Phi Dang MD Inc. in Westminster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.