Dr. Lona Sasser, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lona Sasser, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Lona Sasser, D.O.3111 N University Dr Ste 308, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 340-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I came for my annual visit. The staff is very friendly and always considerate. Mostly runs on time. And in and out in a timely fashion. Dr sasser takes her time with patients and listens to and addresses their concerns. She spends time with them in her office and answers any questions before you leave. Is also prompt with returning calls and results. Though I did not have any on this visit.,
About Dr. Lona Sasser, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154319887
- University FL Sacred Heart
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Nova Southeastern
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
