Dr. Lona Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lona Prasad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lona Prasad, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from St Bartholomew's The Royal London School Of Medicine, University Of London and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Prasad works at
Locations
-
1
Obstetrics and Gynecology (156 William Street, 7th floor)156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prasad?
Dr. Prasad is fantastic. She explains everything clearly and does not cut corners when an issue arises. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Lona Prasad, MD
- Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1235160458
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- New York Hospital Queens
- St Bartholomew's The Royal London School Of Medicine, University Of London
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prasad accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prasad works at
Dr. Prasad has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prasad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
189 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.