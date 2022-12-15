Overview

Dr. Lona Prasad, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from St Bartholomew's The Royal London School Of Medicine, University Of London and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Prasad works at Obstetrics and Gynecology (156 William Street, 7th floor) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.