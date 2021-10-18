See All Nephrologists in Delray Beach, FL
Nephrology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lon Sadowsky, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Sadowsky works at Kidney and Hypertension Specialists, P.A in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kidney and Hypertension Specialists, P.A
    5210 Linton Blvd Ste 105, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 496-1160
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Kidney & Hypertension Specialists, PA
    1500 Gateway Blvd Ste 194, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 739-2800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperkalemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Advanced Renal Failure Management Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Hypotension Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Renal Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Renal Failure Management Chevron Icon
Renal Failure-Like Electrolyte Imbalances Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant Rejection Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Florida Blue
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • POMCO Group
    • Prominence Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 18, 2021
    He's the best. Your in great hands when he is your physician.
    — Oct 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881806206
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    • Westchester General Hospital
    • NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
    • Nephrology
