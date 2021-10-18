Dr. Lon Sadowsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadowsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lon Sadowsky, DO
Overview
Dr. Lon Sadowsky, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Locations
Kidney and Hypertension Specialists, P.A5210 Linton Blvd Ste 105, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 496-1160Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Kidney & Hypertension Specialists, PA1500 Gateway Blvd Ste 194, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 739-2800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- POMCO Group
- Prominence Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
He’s the best. Your in great hands when he is your physician.
About Dr. Lon Sadowsky, DO
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1881806206
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Westchester General Hospital
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Nephrology
