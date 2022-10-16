Dr. Raby Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lon Raby Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Lon Raby Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Raby Jr works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates4021 Balmoral Dr Sw, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-2741
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Takes a long time to get an appointment sometimes. Sometimes months if you don't have a follow-up scheduled at your last appointment. Or if you don't happen to catch a lucky cancellation slot when you call about what you have going on currently. And like the other docs I go to in the past 10 years, sometimes you have to spend way longer in the waiting room than you did the last time or planned for. Bring a book just in case. But once you get in to see him, he's respectful, listens, and he takes time for you during your appointment. In my case, I have an especially rare issue that lots of doctors had not been able to address. And after the first part of my appt, he spent time reading textbooks and researching in his office before coming back to advise next steps and tests (blood,biopsies!) for clarification of the different possible diagnoses. He's very open to questions and stuff like that once he's explained his differential diagnoses and recommendations, too. His nurse was also sweet
About Dr. Lon Raby Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1508844937
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Dermatology
Dr. Raby Jr works at
