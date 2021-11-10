See All Ophthalmologists in Poway, CA
Dr. Lon Poliner, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lon Poliner, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lon Poliner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Poliner works at Retina Consultants San Diego in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Consultants San Diego
    12630 Monte Vista Rd Ste 104, Poway, CA 92064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 451-1911

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Vision Screening
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Vision Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Poliner?

Nov 10, 2021
Twenty five years ago I suffered a detached retina the day before my daughters wedding. I was in San Diego for this wedding and by chance I was sent to Dr Lon Poliner’s office. I attended the wedding for two hours and the next day,Sunday,Dr Poliner performed surgery. I’m 85 years old and my eyes are great. Thank you Dr Poliner.
Clem Massey — Nov 10, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Lon Poliner, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lon Poliner, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Poliner to family and friends

Dr. Poliner's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Poliner

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lon Poliner, MD.

About Dr. Lon Poliner, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1720038458
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Wash U Sch Med
Fellowship
Residency
  • Wash U Sch Med
Residency
Internship
  • Mercy Hospital St Louis
Internship
Medical Education
  • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lon Poliner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poliner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Poliner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Poliner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Poliner works at Retina Consultants San Diego in Poway, CA. View the full address on Dr. Poliner’s profile.

Dr. Poliner has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poliner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Poliner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poliner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poliner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poliner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Lon Poliner, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.