Dr. Lon Poliner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poliner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lon Poliner, MD
Overview
Dr. Lon Poliner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Poliner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Retina Consultants San Diego12630 Monte Vista Rd Ste 104, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 451-1911
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poliner?
Twenty five years ago I suffered a detached retina the day before my daughters wedding. I was in San Diego for this wedding and by chance I was sent to Dr Lon Poliner’s office. I attended the wedding for two hours and the next day,Sunday,Dr Poliner performed surgery. I’m 85 years old and my eyes are great. Thank you Dr Poliner.
About Dr. Lon Poliner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1720038458
Education & Certifications
- Wash U Sch Med
- Wash U Sch Med
- Mercy Hospital St Louis
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poliner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poliner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poliner works at
Dr. Poliner has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poliner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Poliner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poliner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poliner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poliner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.