Dr. Lon Petchenik, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Overview

Dr. Lon Petchenik, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rolling Meadows, IL. 

Dr. Petchenik works at Suburban Ear Nose And Throat Associates, Ltd in Rolling Meadows, IL with other offices in Arlington Heights, IL and Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Suburban Ear Nose And Throat Associates, Ltd
    5999 New Wilke Rd Bldg 1, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 259-2530
    Arlington Heights Office
    880 W Central Rd Ste 7200, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 259-2530
    Hoffman Estates Office
    1555 Barrington Rd Ste 530, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 259-2530

Hospital Affiliations
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup

Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 16, 2021
    I had surgery in july 2021 inspire device for sleeping apnea. Thank You Dr Petcheik and everybody in your team and office, you are the most knowledgeable, professional, kind people who take excellent care for your patients. I am greatly appreciated you saved my life. All the best to all of You from Dusan Cirkovic!
    Dusan Cirkovic — Sep 16, 2021
    About Dr. Lon Petchenik, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    English
    1285630780
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Illinois
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
