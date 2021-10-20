Overview

Dr. Lon Madsen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Madsen works at MADSEN FAMILY MEDICINE in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.