Overview

Dr. Lon Barrow, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Barrow works at South Florida Otolaryngolgy Associates in Palm Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Enlarged Turbinates and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.