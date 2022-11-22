Overview

Dr. Lon Baronne II, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Baronne II works at Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists in Lafayette, LA with other offices in New Iberia, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.