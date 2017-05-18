Dr. Lolly Eldridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eldridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lolly Eldridge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
The Jackson Clinic North2863 HIGHWAY 45 BYP, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 660-8300Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 2 700 W Forest Ave, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 422-0330
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Lolly is an excellent doctor whom I've seen for my annual checkup for approximately 7 years. She is so concerned about anything I've had to discuss with her. She takes time to talk everything through. She has prayed with me when I was emotional at one visit. I highly recommend her, and hope to see her for many years to come.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
Dr. Eldridge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eldridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eldridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eldridge has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eldridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Eldridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eldridge.
