Dr. Lolitta Aznaurova, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Leawood, KS. They completed their residency with University of Kansas Medical Center



Dr. Aznaurova works at Psychiatry Associates of Kansas City in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.