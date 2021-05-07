Dr. Lolitta Aznaurova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aznaurova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lolitta Aznaurova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lolitta Aznaurova, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Leawood, KS. They completed their residency with University of Kansas Medical Center
Dr. Aznaurova works at
Locations
Psychiatry Associates of Kansas City8900 State Line Rd Ste 380, Leawood, KS 66206 Directions (913) 385-7252
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. A has helped me manage extreme anxiety and depression through some major hormonal and life changes. She is extremely knowledgable and compassionate. She has been such a blessing. I'm not sure I would have made it through without her help. I would gladly recommend her to friends and family.
About Dr. Lolitta Aznaurova, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- English, Russian
- 1841270600
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aznaurova has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aznaurova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aznaurova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aznaurova works at
Dr. Aznaurova speaks Russian.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Aznaurova. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aznaurova.
