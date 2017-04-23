Dr. Loli Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loli Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Loli Huang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Diabetes and Endocrinology17415 Horace Harding Expy, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
Dr. Huang is knowledgeable, caring and clearly explains things to me in an accessible manner.
About Dr. Loli Huang, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1720035108
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein/Montefiore Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases and Hashimoto's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huang speaks Mandarin.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.