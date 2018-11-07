Overview

Dr. Lola Morgan, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Morgan works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Plastic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.