Dr. Lola Morgan, MD
Overview
Dr. Lola Morgan, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
Locations
Heb Pharmacy #6478300 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9700Saturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is a great epilepsy specialist and answers all question thoroughly and understood the defamation I received from University hospital emergency room always accusing me of being a drug using attention seeker . She told me almost every patient of her always comes with the same defamation from their emergency room department . She also does well medication changes but takes a little longer with medications instead of trying new ones but is understanding
About Dr. Lola Morgan, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1487682100
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Epilepsy and Neurology
