Dr. Lola Kwan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Kwan works at Midwest Center for Digestive Health Sc in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.