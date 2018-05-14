Dr. Lokesh Nagori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lokesh Nagori, MD
Overview
Dr. Lokesh Nagori, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Ravindra Nath Tagore Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Locations
Michigan Cancer Specialists18223 E 10 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 778-5880
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The most caring doctor around! Ty Dr. Nagori!
About Dr. Lokesh Nagori, MD
- Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Science Center At San Antonio Program
- Ravindra Nath Tagore Medical College
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagori has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagori accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagori has seen patients for Anemia, Bone Cancer and Osteosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagori on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nagori speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagori. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.