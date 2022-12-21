See All Transplant Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Lokesh Bathla, MD

Transplant Surgery
5.0 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lokesh Bathla, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Rabindra Nath Tagore Medical College, Udaipur and is affiliated with Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Bathla works at Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Oncology - San Antonio Medical Center
    5206 Research Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 571-7197
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists - Northeast
    2130 NE Loop 410 Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 390-3903
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liver Cancer
Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction

Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adenoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Adenoma
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Liver Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Choledochal Cyst Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Bile Duct Stone Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Imaging Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Imaging
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumor Chevron Icon
Nanoknife Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Pseudocyst Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Liver Transplants Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 21, 2022
    I was received into care promptly. My surgery was without delays. The care team was excellent. There were no negative incidents. Dr. Bathla was frank with reporting results. I like him as surgeon and recommend him.
    A. Hunter — Dec 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lokesh Bathla, MD
    About Dr. Lokesh Bathla, MD

    Specialties
    • Transplant Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    NPI Number
    • 1053537290
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Nebraska Medical Center|University of Nebraska Medical Center - Omaha, NE
    Residency
    • Creighton University Medical Center|Creighton University Medical Center - Omaha, NE|Maulana Azad Medical College
    Medical Education
    • Rabindra Nath Tagore Medical College, Udaipur
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lokesh Bathla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bathla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bathla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bathla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bathla works at Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bathla’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bathla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bathla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bathla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bathla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

