Overview

Dr. Loi'Y Mustafa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lanham, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.



Dr. Mustafa works at Capital Orthopaedic Specialists in Lanham, MD with other offices in Camp Springs, MD and Bowie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.