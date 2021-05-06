Overview

Dr. Lois Shulman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Shulman works at Vallur Thirumavalavan, MD in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

