Dr. Lois Osier, MD
Overview
Dr. Lois Osier, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Locations
Orthocarolina Research Institute1915 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2426
Orthocarolina PA9101 Pineville Matthews Rd Ste D, Pineville, NC 28134 Directions (704) 323-3300
Carolinas Medical Center-mercy2001 Vail Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2426
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Osier is an excellent physician. She answers all my questions and language I can easily understand.
About Dr. Lois Osier, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osier accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osier has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Neuroplasty and Trigger Finger Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. Osier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.