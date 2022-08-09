See All Allergists & Immunologists in Toledo, OH
Dr. Lois Nelson, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lois Nelson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.

Dr. Nelson works at LOIS A NELSON MD LLC in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogammaglobulinemia, Immunodeficiency Syndromes and Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lois A Nelson MD LLC
    Lois A Nelson MD LLC
3454 Oak Alley Ct Ste 202, Toledo, OH 43606
(419) 536-1322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McLaren St. Luke's
  • Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital
  • Wood County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypogammaglobulinemia
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)

Hypogammaglobulinemia
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Allergy Shots
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Blood Allergy Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Food Allergy
Hives
Patch Testing
Pollen Allergy
Radioallergosorbent Test
Skin Testing and Screening
Allergic Reaction
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Drug or Food Challenge
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Eye Infections
Latex Allergy
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HAP Insurance
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 09, 2022
    if u want a quick 5 min appt, this isn't the office for u. But if u are in need of a doc that will spend over an hr with u to help figure our ur health problems and the kindest staff u will ever meet, then i highly suggest these ladies! my appts are always at least an hr, but when u leave all ur questions are answered and u know u gotta good team on ur side. they got me back to feeling human and comforted me thru the entire process of my new life long treatment. id give a 10 out of 5 if i could. doc is different but her staff will legit have u feelin like family!
    — Aug 09, 2022
    About Dr. Lois Nelson, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316945678
    Education & Certifications

    University Rochester Strong Meml Hospital
    University Chicago Wyler Chldns Hospital
    U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
    Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lois Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nelson works at LOIS A NELSON MD LLC in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Dr. Nelson’s profile.

    Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Hypogammaglobulinemia, Immunodeficiency Syndromes and Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

