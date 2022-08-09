Dr. Lois Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lois Nelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Lois Nelson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.
Locations
Lois A Nelson MD LLC3454 Oak Alley Ct Ste 202, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 536-1322
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?
if u want a quick 5 min appt, this isn't the office for u. But if u are in need of a doc that will spend over an hr with u to help figure our ur health problems and the kindest staff u will ever meet, then i highly suggest these ladies! my appts are always at least an hr, but when u leave all ur questions are answered and u know u gotta good team on ur side. they got me back to feeling human and comforted me thru the entire process of my new life long treatment. id give a 10 out of 5 if i could. doc is different but her staff will legit have u feelin like family!
About Dr. Lois Nelson, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1316945678
Education & Certifications
- University Rochester Strong Meml Hospital
- University Chicago Wyler Chldns Hospital
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Hypogammaglobulinemia, Immunodeficiency Syndromes and Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.