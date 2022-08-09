Overview

Dr. Lois Nelson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Nelson works at LOIS A NELSON MD LLC in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogammaglobulinemia, Immunodeficiency Syndromes and Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.