Overview

Dr. Lois Lello, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Niles, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital, Lakeland Hospital Watervliet and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Lello works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Niles, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.