Dr. Lois Lello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lois Lello, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Niles, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital, Lakeland Hospital Watervliet and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
Locations
Southwestern Medical Clinic2002 S 11th St, Niles, MI 49120 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Priority Health
- Trustmark Companies
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
She's absolutely wonderful, very kind, empathetic and very knowledgeable. My daughter tends to get nervous around the nurses (due to vaccination shots) but then is completely eased by Dr. Lello. She's amazing with children.
About Dr. Lois Lello, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1255367850
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center
- Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lello accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.