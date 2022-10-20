Dr. Lois Krousgrill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krousgrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lois Krousgrill, MD
Dr. Lois Krousgrill, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Wayne HealthCare.
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Upper Valley Medical Center3130 N County Road 25A Ste 114, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Wayne HealthCare
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
DR KROSGRILL WAS VERY THOROUGH AND KNOWLEDGEABLE. SHE ASKED QUESTIONS AND EXPLAINED EVERYTHING VERY WELL. SHE IS VERY PERSONABLE AND YOU KNEW SHE CARED AND LOVES HER JOB.
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
