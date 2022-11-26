Overview

Dr. Loi Chang-Stroman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.



Dr. Chang-Stroman works at Kona Dermatology in Kailua Kona, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.