Dr. Lohith Bose, MD
Dr. Lohith Bose, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine.
Bose Plastic Surgery4410 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 544-3144
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Bose and his staff were more than amazing!! I had a breast reduction on 3/28/19, I can't say enough about how wonderful, caring and concerned he was. His receptionist and nurse were just as wonderful. I would definitely recommend him to anybody I know.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1134382120
- Loyola University Med Ctr/Hines VA Hosp
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Bose has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bose accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bose speaks Hindi and Telugu.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.