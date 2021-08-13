Dr. Loheetha Ragupathi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ragupathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loheetha Ragupathi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Loheetha Ragupathi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glassboro, NJ. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Cardiac Partners at Cooper and Inspira - Rowan221 Victoria St, Glassboro, NJ 08028 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Ragupathi is an amazing doctor who is patient, conscientious, professional, and friendly. She very thoroughly reviewed my medical history and helped identify that I had been misdiagnosed with a heart condition twenty years ago when technologies were different! I had another doctor at UPenn review the findings, as I was so shocked to find out that I was misdiagnosed in high school, and the other cardiologist confirmed Dr. Ragupathi's diagnosis: I don't have a heart condition, and never did! If it wasn't for Dr. Ragupathi, I would still believe that I had to limit my lifestyle. I am so incredibly grateful for the excellence that Dr. Ragupathi embodies in health care, she literally altered the course of my life in a positive way. I will absolutely recommend her to anyone. I'm so impressed and grateful.
- Cardiology
- English
- Female
- 1871936757
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- Cooper University Hospital
