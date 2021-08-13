See All Cardiologists in Glassboro, NJ
Cardiology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Loheetha Ragupathi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glassboro, NJ. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Ragupathi works at Cooper University Health Care in Glassboro, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cardiac Partners at Cooper and Inspira - Rowan
    221 Victoria St, Glassboro, NJ 08028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 13, 2021
    Dr. Ragupathi is an amazing doctor who is patient, conscientious, professional, and friendly. She very thoroughly reviewed my medical history and helped identify that I had been misdiagnosed with a heart condition twenty years ago when technologies were different! I had another doctor at UPenn review the findings, as I was so shocked to find out that I was misdiagnosed in high school, and the other cardiologist confirmed Dr. Ragupathi's diagnosis: I don't have a heart condition, and never did! If it wasn't for Dr. Ragupathi, I would still believe that I had to limit my lifestyle. I am so incredibly grateful for the excellence that Dr. Ragupathi embodies in health care, she literally altered the course of my life in a positive way. I will absolutely recommend her to anyone. I'm so impressed and grateful.
    About Dr. Loheetha Ragupathi, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1871936757
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Loheetha Ragupathi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ragupathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ragupathi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ragupathi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ragupathi works at Cooper University Health Care in Glassboro, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ragupathi’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ragupathi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ragupathi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ragupathi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ragupathi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

