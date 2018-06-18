Overview

Dr. Loghman Abdian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Abdian works at La Paz Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.