Overview

Dr. Logan Turner, MD is a Dermatologist in Prospect, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Turner works at Advanced Dermatology And Dermaesthetics Of Louisville in Prospect, KY with other offices in Louisville, KY and La Grange, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.