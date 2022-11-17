Dr. Logan Fields, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Logan Fields, MD
Overview
Dr. Logan Fields, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Athens Orthopedic Clinic1765 Old West Broad St Bldg 2 Ste 200, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 549-1663
Winder Office340 Exchange Blvd, Bethlehem, GA 30620 Directions (706) 583-9000
Piedmont Physicians of Jefferson528 Panther Dr, Jefferson, GA 30549 Directions (706) 583-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend him to anyone
About Dr. Logan Fields, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073774402
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine Orthopaedic Research Of Virginia
- West Virginia University Orthopaedic Surgery
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- University Of Georgia
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fields has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fields accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fields has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fields on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fields speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Fields. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fields.
