Dr. Logan Campbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Logan Campbell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Locations
Warren Clinic Urology6585 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-5930
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Campbell is very skilled Surgeon. Procedure went well, recovery better than expected. Explained procedure and diagnosis in detail. Concerned about my well being. Could not ask for more. Highly recommend Dr Campbell. David Jack
About Dr. Logan Campbell, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1992068829
Education & Certifications
- Christus Good Shepard Medical Center, Center for Reconstructive Surgery
- Vattikuti Urology Institute, Henry Ford Health System
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.