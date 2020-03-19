See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wasilla, AK
Dr. Loetta Horswill-Woods, DO

Internal Medicine
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Loetta Horswill-Woods, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wasilla, AK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mat-su Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Horswill-Woods works at Wasilla Internal Medicine Clinc in Wasilla, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wasilla Internal Medicine
    3719 E Meridian Loop Ste F, Wasilla, AK 99654
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mat-su Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Fungal Nail Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Skin Lesions
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Foot Care
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
In-Office Skin Procedure
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Lesion Removal
Sleep Apnea
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 19, 2020
    I began seeing Dr. Woods almost 2 years ago. I am fully satisfied with my decision to switch Dr's. Dr woods takes her time to listens to me and explains things in a way I can understand. She is very compassionate and professional, as well as her staff. I appreciate having a Dr to keep me on track with my diabetes.
    Teresa B — Mar 19, 2020
    About Dr. Loetta Horswill-Woods, DO

    1164479374
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Loetta Horswill-Woods, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horswill-Woods is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Horswill-Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Horswill-Woods works at Wasilla Internal Medicine Clinc in Wasilla, AK. View the full address on Dr. Horswill-Woods's profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Horswill-Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horswill-Woods.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horswill-Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horswill-Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

