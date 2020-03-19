Overview

Dr. Loetta Horswill-Woods, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wasilla, AK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mat-su Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Horswill-Woods works at Wasilla Internal Medicine Clinc in Wasilla, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.