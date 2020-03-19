Dr. Loetta Horswill-Woods, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horswill-Woods is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loetta Horswill-Woods, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Loetta Horswill-Woods, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wasilla, AK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mat-su Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Horswill-Woods works at
Locations
Wasilla Internal Medicine3719 E Meridian Loop Ste F, Wasilla, AK 99654 Directions (907) 373-5940Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mat-su Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I began seeing Dr. Woods almost 2 years ago. I am fully satisfied with my decision to switch Dr’s. Dr woods takes her time to listens to me and explains things in a way I can understand. She is very compassionate and professional, as well as her staff. I appreciate having a Dr to keep me on track with my diabetes.
About Dr. Loetta Horswill-Woods, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1164479374
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horswill-Woods has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horswill-Woods accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horswill-Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horswill-Woods works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Horswill-Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horswill-Woods.
