Dr. Loel Payne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hampton, VA. They completed their fellowship with Fellowship In Shoulder Surgery



Dr. Payne works at Tidewater Orthopaedics in Hampton, VA with other offices in Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.