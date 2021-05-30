Dr. Steckman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lodze Steckman, MD
Overview
Dr. Lodze Steckman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAITI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Rome Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Locations
- 1 410 Park Ave Fl 12, New York, NY 10022 Directions (781) 254-3091
Wyckoff Heights Medical Center374 Stockholm St, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (718) 963-7272Monday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rome Memorial Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was nothing shy of phenomenal I am so confident in her work and expertise! My friend Carmen referred me to her! Amazing spirit and really good people. Personable and professional! I can’t wait to start.
About Dr. Lodze Steckman, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1215257084
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAITI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- General Surgery
