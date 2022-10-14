Dr. Locke Uppendahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uppendahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Locke Uppendahl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Locke Uppendahl, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Uppendahl works at
Locations
Associates in Women's Health - East Wichita Office3232 E Murdock St, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 491-5057Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This was my doctor that performed my hysterectomy. He is very kind and friendly. I am surprised with my recovery since I've never had major surgery before. He is through, understanding and trustworthy. I look forward to continued improvements in my recovery and to my last visit. I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Locke Uppendahl, MD
- Gynecology
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uppendahl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uppendahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uppendahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uppendahl works at
Dr. Uppendahl has seen patients for Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uppendahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Uppendahl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uppendahl.
