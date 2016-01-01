Dr. Lochana Manandhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manandhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lochana Manandhar, MD
Overview
Dr. Lochana Manandhar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Union City, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.
Locations
New Jersey Kidney Care510 31ST St, Union City, NJ 07087 Directions (201) 866-3322Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lochana Manandhar, MD
- Nephrology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1801121389
Education & Certifications
- NEPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
