Dr. Loc Nguyen, MD

Pediatrics
2 (3)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Loc Nguyen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.

Dr. Nguyen works at Khiem Pv Nguyen MD Cardiology Associates Medical Group Inc in Westminster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Khiem Pv Nguyen MD Cardiology Associates Medical Group Inc
    10362 Bolsa Ave, Westminster, CA 92683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 531-2091

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Loc Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568499630
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Loc Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at Khiem Pv Nguyen MD Cardiology Associates Medical Group Inc in Westminster, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

