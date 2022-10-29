Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loc Le, MD
Overview
Dr. Loc Le, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Locations
Woodholme Gastroenterology Associates1838 Greene Tree Rd Ste 400, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 602-7782
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It was my first visit with Dr. Lee. He was very thorough and couldn’t have made me feel more comfortable. I heard plenty of positive comments from neighbors and friends before I saw Dr. Lee!
About Dr. Loc Le, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1194710517
Education & Certifications
- Med College Va
- Sinai Hosp/Johns Hopkins
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Union College in Schenectady, NY
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Le has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Le speaks Vietnamese.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
