Dr. Lober Cervantes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF TRUJILLO / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Cervantes works at Queens Hematology Oncology PC in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.