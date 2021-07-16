Dr. Loanne Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loanne Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Loanne Tran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Locations
Office624 W Duarte Rd, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience! Dr Tran loves what she does. She is my family’s primary physician, and I can’t say anything bad about her or her staff. I could only imagine the amount of work that goes behind meeting all your patients expectations.
About Dr. Loanne Tran, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1043318173
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Lac Usc Medical Center
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University Of Southern California
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.