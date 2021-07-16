See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Loanne Tran, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Loanne Tran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Dr. Tran works at Optum - Family Medicine in Arcadia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    624 W Duarte Rd, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Indigestion
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Partners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • LACare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Jul 16, 2021
    Great experience! Dr Tran loves what she does. She is my family’s primary physician, and I can’t say anything bad about her or her staff. I could only imagine the amount of work that goes behind meeting all your patients expectations.
    About Dr. Loanne Tran, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1043318173
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    Internship
    • Lac Usc Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Loanne Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tran works at Optum - Family Medicine in Arcadia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tran’s profile.

    Dr. Tran speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

