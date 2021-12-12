Dr. Loan Lam is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loan Lam
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Loan Lam is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.
Dr. Lam works at
Locations
1
Hyper Healing2809 W WATERS AVE, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 591-4570Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
United Vein and Vascular Centers3609 Madaca Ln, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (800) 950-8346Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Lam to be a very competent, caring person who has done an excellent job during the past several weeks treating my leg wounds. Her office staff is friendly and I had no problems getting appointments at convenient times.
About Dr. Loan Lam
- Wound & Burn Care
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1386866077
Education & Certifications
- Yale University / Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Yale University
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Rice University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lam speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.