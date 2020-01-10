Overview

Dr. Loan Dao, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross Univeristy School Of Medicine|Ross University and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Dao works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

