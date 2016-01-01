Dr. Loai Marouf, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marouf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loai Marouf, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Loai Marouf, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant HealthCare - Cooper, Covenant HealthCare - Irving, Covenant Medical Center Harrison and MyMichigan Medical Center Alma.
Locations
Covenant Center for the Heart Physicians900 Cooper Ave Ste 4100, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 583-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant HealthCare - Cooper
- Covenant HealthCare - Irving
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alma
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
About Dr. Loai Marouf, DO
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
