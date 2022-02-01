Dr. Lo-Ku Chiang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lo-Ku Chiang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lo-Ku Chiang, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Chiang works at
Locations
Arlington Heights office121 S Wilke Rd Ste 111, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 506-0400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
AIN - Administrative Offices210 S Desplaines St, Chicago, IL 60661 Directions (847) 294-5160
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Every visit so far has been very pleasant..I feel very comfortable and confident in her abilities. I have complete confidence in her she is a great doctor and I know that I am in good hands.
About Dr. Lo-Ku Chiang, MD
- Nephrology & Hypertension
- English
- 1386842557
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Chiang has seen patients for Renal Osteodystrophy, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
