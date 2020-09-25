See All Pediatricians in Memphis, TN
Dr. Lloydetta Stovall, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Lloydetta Stovall, MD

Pediatrics
5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lloydetta Stovall, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Memphis, TN. They completed their residency with U Tn-Lebonheur Hosp

Dr. Stovall works at Towne Center Family Health Services in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Dinia Cruz, MD
Dr. Dinia Cruz, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jeffrey Thompson, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Thompson, MD
8 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Kenneth Robertson, MD
Dr. Kenneth Robertson, MD
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Towne Center Family Health Services
    915 E McLemore Ave Ste 107, Memphis, TN 38106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 261-7370
  2. 2
    Sanitas Medical Center of Tennessee PC
    1200 E Raines Rd Ste 101, Memphis, TN 38116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 364-8944
  3. 3
    Memphis Health Center
    4593 Elvis Presley Blvd Ste 101, Memphis, TN 38116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 261-7338

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stovall?

    Sep 25, 2020
    Dr.Stovall is an amaze doctor!! She listens to your concerns and will make sure you get the care you need. She's passionate about her patients and their care. If your looking for a Pediatric physician who listens and cares about your child, she's the physician you need!!!
    — Sep 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lloydetta Stovall, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lloydetta Stovall, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stovall to family and friends

    Dr. Stovall's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stovall

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lloydetta Stovall, MD.

    About Dr. Lloydetta Stovall, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639165798
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Tn-Lebonheur Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Tn Lebonheur
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lloydetta Stovall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stovall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stovall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stovall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stovall works at Towne Center Family Health Services in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Stovall’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Stovall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stovall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stovall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stovall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lloydetta Stovall, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.