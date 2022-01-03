Dr. Lloyd Suter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lloyd Suter, MD
Overview
Dr. Lloyd Suter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Coll of PA and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.

Locations
Twin Tiers Eye Care Associates1159 VESTAL AVE, Binghamton, NY 13903 Directions (607) 722-1755
Ophthalmic Associates of530 Columbia Dr, Johnson City, NY 13790 Directions (607) 722-1755
Twin Tiers Eye Care Associates PC207 Madison Ave, Elmira, NY 14901 Directions (607) 734-2984
United Health Services (uhs)33-57 Harrison St, Johnson City, NY 13790 Directions (607) 722-1755
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Could not have been treated better at office at hospital at follow up for both eye surgeries
About Dr. Lloyd Suter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1124012075
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Reading Hosp Med Ctr
- Med Coll of PA
- Ursinus College
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Suter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Suter has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Suter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suter.
