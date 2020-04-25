Dr. Lloyd Stegemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stegemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lloyd Stegemann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lloyd Stegemann, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Health Science Center
Dr. Stegemann works at
Locations
The Better Weigh Center5826 Esplanade Dr Ste 102, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 201-6905Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- Northeast Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Five years ago I had gastric sleeve surgery by Dr. Stegemann. He and his staff did an excellent job preparing me for the procedure, guiding me on nutrition and after care. The procedure went well and I've had zero complications over the five year period. The max weight loss I experienced was 100 lbs, but have settled into about an 85 lb loss range from my high weight. Dr. Stegemann continues to monitor my progress and well being to this day.
About Dr. Lloyd Stegemann, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1134117450
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
