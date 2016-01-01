Overview

Dr. Lloyd Runser, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cornelius, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ashe Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Runser works at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Jetton in Cornelius, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.