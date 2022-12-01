Dr. Lloyd Ratner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ratner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lloyd Ratner, MD
Dr. Lloyd Ratner, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Hahneman Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
My brother had a dual transplant (heart and kidney). Dr. Ratner did the kidney transplant. My brother was great 24 hrs later!! I am so grateful for Dr. Ratner's knowledge, wisdom, and experience.
About Dr. Lloyd Ratner, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1437190089
Education & Certifications
- Washington University Medical Center (St. Louis, Mo)
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Hahneman Medical College
- General Surgery
